Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 16,292.9% in June

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 16,292.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OZSC stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

