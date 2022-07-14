Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

