Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

