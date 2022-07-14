PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

