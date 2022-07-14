PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
