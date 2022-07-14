Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

