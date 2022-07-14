Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Pason Systems (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.