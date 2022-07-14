Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

