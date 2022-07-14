Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,567 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,013,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $526,236,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.