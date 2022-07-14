PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.14 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

