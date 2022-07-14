Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -721.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Penumbra by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

