Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.11

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 68835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

