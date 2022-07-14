Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $188,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 15,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,419,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

