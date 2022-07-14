Personal Wealth Partners Acquires 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,245,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

