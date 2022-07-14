Personal Wealth Partners Acquires 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

