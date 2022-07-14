PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS PMCB opened at $2.47 on Thursday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

