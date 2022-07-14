Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.31

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 2231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research firms have commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

