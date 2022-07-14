PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
