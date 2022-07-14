PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.