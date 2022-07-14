POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -0.06. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

