PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 66.6% in June

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

