Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.34-19.09 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $367.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Pool by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pool by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

