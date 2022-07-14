Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 30,300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About Porsche Automobil (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.