PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $5,844,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

PWSC stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

