PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $115.71 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

