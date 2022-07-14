PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $162.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

