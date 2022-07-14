PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. PPL has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 145,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

