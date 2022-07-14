Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

