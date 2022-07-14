Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.75). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.80), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Prime People alerts:

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.