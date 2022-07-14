Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.75). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.80), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
