Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Shares Down 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 6 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.