Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

PRVA stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Privia Health Group by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

