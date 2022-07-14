Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 28,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

