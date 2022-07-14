Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

