Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

