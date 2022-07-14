Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Progress Software by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 120,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $364,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

