Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 26,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
