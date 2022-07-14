Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $15.17. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

