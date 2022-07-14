Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 36,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($38.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prysmian from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

