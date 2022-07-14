Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 191,215 shares of company stock worth $844,948. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

