Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.