Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

WAL stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.