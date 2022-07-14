Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Reduced by Analyst

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.96.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

