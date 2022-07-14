Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.80 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 48,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.