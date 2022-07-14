Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

