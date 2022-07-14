Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increased by BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.51. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $60.73 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2023 earnings at $57.14 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,599.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,338.82. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

