Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

