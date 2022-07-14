Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

