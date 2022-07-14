Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

