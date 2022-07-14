Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By B. Riley

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

