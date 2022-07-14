Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised by Analyst

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALKS stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,220 shares of company stock worth $5,877,940. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

