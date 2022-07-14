Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increased by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.