Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increased by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.