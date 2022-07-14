Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $24,447,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

